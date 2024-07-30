Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$14.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$11.09 and a 12-month high of C$15.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.53.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$332.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$358.90 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.8527316 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 21,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total value of C$298,620.00. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 21,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total value of C$298,620.00. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total transaction of C$38,583.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 36,570 shares of company stock valued at $551,795 and sold 219,019 shares valued at $3,319,702. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Peyto Exploration & Development

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.