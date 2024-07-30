Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Raised by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 33,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 8.6% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 42,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 33,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 82,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,373,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,581,313. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

