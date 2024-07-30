Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Friday, May 31st.
Pharming Group Stock Up 14.7 %
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.43 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Equities analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pharming Group Company Profile
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.
