Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 31,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 735% from the previous session’s volume of 3,827 shares.The stock last traded at $8.40 and had previously closed at $6.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PHAR

Pharming Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $573.84 million, a PE ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20). Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.