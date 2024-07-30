Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5,006.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,958,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869,272 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $282,785,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5,045.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.70. 5,122,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,374,779. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $114.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.81.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

