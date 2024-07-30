Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Given New $15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Down 5.4 %

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 million. Research analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

