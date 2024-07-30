Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Set to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $144.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. On average, analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.21. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -81.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

