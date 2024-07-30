Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Update

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,800 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 232,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PSTL opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $336.65 million, a P/E ratio of 148.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 960.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Postal Realty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $140,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 223,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,740.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $88,867.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $140,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 223,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,740.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,563 shares of company stock valued at $230,496. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 331,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 155,086 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,861,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 550,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 106,613 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

