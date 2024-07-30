Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Purchased by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,027,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,131 shares during the period. Premier accounts for 1.2% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.86% of Premier worth $22,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,213,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,805,000 after acquiring an additional 199,702 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter worth $51,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,121,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,441,000 after buying an additional 1,235,017 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,445,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,310,000 after buying an additional 168,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,615,000 after buying an additional 129,813 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINC stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 548,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.42. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $28.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.92 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. Analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Premier news, insider Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $163,620.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Premier news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $163,620.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,075 shares of company stock worth $2,702,909 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PINC. StockNews.com raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

