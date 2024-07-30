Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $78.89 Million Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,299,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,053 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $78,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $68.13 on Tuesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

