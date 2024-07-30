Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) PT Lowered to $86.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $81.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,602,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,844,000 after buying an additional 152,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $253,990,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,783,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,984,000 after buying an additional 144,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,747,000 after buying an additional 200,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,903,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,301,000 after buying an additional 53,516 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

