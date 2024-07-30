Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Short Interest Update

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTEC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874. Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91.

About Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF

The Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (BTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to hold equities of small- and mid-cap healthcare firms in the US. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. BTEC was launched on Aug 19, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

