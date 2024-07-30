Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Down 6.1%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $158.04 and last traded at $159.52. 6,617,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 6,495,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 5.4 %

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.81. The company has a market capitalization of $379.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,172.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,323 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.