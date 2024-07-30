Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Position Reduced by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Progress Software by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,701,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,369,000 after purchasing an additional 33,289 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Progress Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 472,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,667,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 280,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,243,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Progress Software from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $39,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $157,834.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,040.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $39,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,377 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.3 %

PRGS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.61. 96,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,924. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.93. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $62.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $175.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

About Progress Software

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.