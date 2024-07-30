PROS (NYSE:PRO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.5-$82.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.14 million.

PRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

PRO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 576,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,512. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROS will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,102.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

