ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Shares Down 0.5%

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.31 and last traded at $23.37. 355,160 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 302,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 46,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 31,232 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

