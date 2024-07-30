ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 5.6%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.56. 112,444,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 134,407,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
