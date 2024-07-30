ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 5.6%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.56. 112,444,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 134,407,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.5% during the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 34.6% in the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 55.4% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 113.4% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,755,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,325 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

