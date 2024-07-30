Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Monday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3,795.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLB opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $860.37 million, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

