PTC (PTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. On average, analysts expect PTC to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PTC opened at $177.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $2,854,951. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

