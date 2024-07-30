Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $732,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

Shares of KEYS opened at $137.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $162.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

