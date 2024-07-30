Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 229,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 114,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $45,567,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $50,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH opened at $210.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.33. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

