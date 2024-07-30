Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $12.74 Million Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 714,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $12,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 9,211.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group cut CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Activity

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at $10,561,570.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,641,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVB Financial Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

