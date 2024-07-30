Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $13.58 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,883 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,520,000 after purchasing an additional 120,665 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Mondelez International by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 429,936 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,468,000 after acquiring an additional 62,595 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average of $69.90.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

