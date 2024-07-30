Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $15.12 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $128.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $188.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.