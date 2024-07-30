Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.03 Million Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE J opened at $145.80 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.71 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.98 and a 200-day moving average of $142.78. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

