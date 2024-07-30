Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 3,402.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 77,974 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,117 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 34,876 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 447,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after buying an additional 51,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,722,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,798,000 after buying an additional 1,291,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PINS opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.58, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.53. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PINS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Read Our Latest Report on PINS

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.