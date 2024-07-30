Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.85 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,035 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 26,228 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in eBay by 604.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,522,000 after purchasing an additional 541,384 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in eBay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in eBay by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 873,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $46,124,000 after purchasing an additional 56,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.94.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $55.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

