Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,381 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.09% of Cincinnati Financial worth $16,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $126.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $128.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

