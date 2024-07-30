Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,495 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.36.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $331.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.06. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $347.33. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

