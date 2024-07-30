Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 344 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,632,000 after acquiring an additional 412,864 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after acquiring an additional 584,566 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,858,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47,175 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $8,464,901.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,444,232.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $8,464,901.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,444,232.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 714,232 shares of company stock worth $55,423,126. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of -145.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

