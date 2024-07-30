Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $1,491,149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after purchasing an additional 437,215 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,994,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after buying an additional 301,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 12.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,382,000 after buying an additional 281,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $227.13 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $202.01 and a one year high of $311.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.51 and a 200 day moving average of $256.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.44.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

