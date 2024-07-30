Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $128.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.