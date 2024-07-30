Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,863 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.18% of CubeSmart worth $18,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.00.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.