Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $14,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,739,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,191 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,736,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,709 shares of company stock worth $75,968,818 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $822.38.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $820.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,682. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $891.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $806.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $722.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

