Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Leidos were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LDOS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Leidos from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Leidos

Leidos Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE LDOS traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $151.51. 228,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,273. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $155.45.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.