Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,459 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.12% of Qualys worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Qualys by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $291,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,326 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QLYS stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.26. 8,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,823. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.81. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.07 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

