Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,910 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,690.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,690.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,167.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,719. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 809,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,397,047. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

