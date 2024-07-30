Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,349 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,055,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,639,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after purchasing an additional 168,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,628,000 after purchasing an additional 68,718 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,149,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,560.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,865 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.74. 216,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,007. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.68 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

