Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $19.89 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $19,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $478.91 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $492.46 and a 200 day moving average of $516.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

