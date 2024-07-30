Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $20.89 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,599 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $20,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.27.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $862,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,314 shares in the company, valued at $9,731,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $279.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.07. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.13 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

