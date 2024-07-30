Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.90 Million Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of BellRing Brands worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRBR. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

BRBR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 33,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,813. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

