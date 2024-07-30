Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,297 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $18,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.49.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

