Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Five Below were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,165,000 after buying an additional 38,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,931,000 after buying an additional 58,883 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,278,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,340,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 655,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,657,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.52. The company had a trading volume of 122,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,353. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.26. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Five Below from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut Five Below from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.89.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

