Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 353,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,780 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,928,000 after buying an additional 1,951,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $210,379,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,163,000 after acquiring an additional 103,529 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,661,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,952,000 after acquiring an additional 606,647 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE RF traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.71. 200,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,170,231. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

