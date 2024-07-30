Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 399,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $14,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,398,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,349,000 after buying an additional 183,234 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,388,000 after buying an additional 3,961,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,268,000 after buying an additional 137,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,960,000 after buying an additional 474,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after buying an additional 1,027,636 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.6 %

KHC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.62. 338,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,830,402. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.