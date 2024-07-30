Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 12,678 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,678 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 13,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 4,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of -55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.48. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $72.93.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.37%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

