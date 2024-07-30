Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,449 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Saia were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Saia by 5.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Saia by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.18.

In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $16.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $402.88. The company had a trading volume of 58,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.26 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $447.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

