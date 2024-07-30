Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,617 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $15,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.19. The stock had a trading volume of 163,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,389. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.48 and its 200 day moving average is $139.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,667,094 in the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.