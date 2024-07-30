Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 24,643 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,643 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sysco were worth $19,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its holdings in Sysco by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 254,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 1,457.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 50,514 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.07.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

