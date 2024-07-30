Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,004 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in RLI were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 468.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Price Performance

RLI stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.64. 3,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.99. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $125.77 and a 1 year high of $149.20.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

